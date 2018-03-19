If you would like to take part in the competition, please send your essay by 30 June 2018 to the following address: konkurs2018@dlapiper.com.

The essays will be evaluated by a jury composed of the following members: Agnieszka Lechman-Filipiak, (attorney-at-law, Partner of DLA Piper in Poland), Professor Mirosław Włodarczyk (Faculty of Law and Administration, University of Łódź, member of the Labour Law Codification Committee), Agnieszka Zwolińska, PhD (Faculty of Law and Administration, University of Warsaw), Krzysztof Wiater, PhD (attorney-at-law, Managing Partner of DLA Piper in Poland), Barbara Surdykowska (Faculty of Law and Administration, Cardinal Stefan Wyszyński University in Warsaw, expert of the National Committee of the "Solidarność" Trade Union), Barbara Godlewska-Bujok, PhD (Faculty of Management, University of Warsaw), and Hubert Hajduczenia (advocate from DLA Piper in Poland).

The results of the competition will be decided by 15 September 2018 and the prizes will be awarded at an academic conference during which the winners will have an opportunity to speak.

The winner of the competition will receive a laptop and the runners-up will each receive a tablet. In addition, they will all be offered a paid internship in the DLA Piper.

The partner of the competition is the Faculty of Law and Administration at the University of Warsaw. The media sponsor of the competition is Dziennik Gazeta Prawna.

We are also being supported by: the Business Centre Club Student's Forum Foundation and the Labour Law Academic Club of the University of Warsaw.

You can find the materials for downloading below.

We wish you luck and look forward to receiving your essays.